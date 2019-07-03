Mr. Charles Lee McAbee, Jr., 69, of Will Boone Road, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Charles was born January 20, 1950, in Henderson County, NC to the late Charles Lee McAbee, Sr. and the late Minnie Owenby McAbee. He retired as owner and operator of Charles' Lawncare. Charles was a very loving husband and father. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Scotty Lee McAbee. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Janice Combs McAbee, of the home; a daughter, Sandra McAbee (John Lee) of Weaverville; a son, Charles James McAbee (Carol) of Cherokee; a brother, Gaylaurd Owenby (Diane) of Leicester; a sister, Bonda Gilbert (Walter) of Hendersonville; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Eaton Funeral Chapel with Rev. Chris Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be considered for Woodleaf Baptist Church, P.O. Box 360, Woodleaf, NC 27054. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 3, 2019