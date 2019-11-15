Charles Leroy James, of Linwood, NC, passed away November 12, 2019, at the age of 90 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Olga, and is survived by their 4 children, 16 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Charles was born September 9, 1929, in Gastonia, NC, to Mack Leon James and Roberta Webster James. He lived and worked the majority of his life in Charlotte and Linwood, NC. A veteran of the Armed Forces, Charles served his nation in the Korean War era as a Boatswain's mate aboard Coast Guard ships. Blessed with an entrepreneurial spirit, Charles started and successfully operated two businesses in Charlotte. He owned and piloted planes for both business and pleasure. Charles retired as a manager for Liberty Life Insurance Co. after 20 plus years of service. Charles was an active member of the Moose Lodge in Salisbury, NC, where he enjoyed playing pool and fellowship with his friends. He and Olga were both longtime members of the Churchland Baptist Church. Charles loved his family and will be remembered as a loving husband and father. The funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Churchland Baptist Church, where he was a member, with the Revs. Robbie Stephens and Jerry Willis officiating. A private burial will be held at National Cemetery in Salisbury with military honors. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church and other times at the home. Memorials may be made to Churchland Baptist Church, 7516 NC Highway 150 South, Lexington, NC 27295.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 15, 2019