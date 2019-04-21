Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Linwood Talley. View Sign

Charles Linwood Talley, 72, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at W. G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. He was born January 1, 1947 in Cabarrus County, NC to John Franklin Talley and Mary Elizabeth Poole Talley. Charles drove a truck for Trexler Trucking of Gold Hill. He enjoyed fishing, loved gospel music and going to tractor pulls. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Talley; brother, James Franklin Talley, and sister, Ruby Jean Talley Eller. Charles is survived by his siblings, Frances Trexler of Salisbury, Mary Alice (Glenn) Lyerly of Rockwell, David Daniel Talley of Rockwell, Carol Ann Talley of Rockwell; and Tommy Eugene (Sharon) Talley of Dallas, NC; and many nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends and relatives on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 6:00-6:45 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The memorial service will be held at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Talley officiating. The family would like to express their love and appreciation to all of the doctors and nurses at the VA Emergency Department and the great care that Charles received while on the third floor. We want to give the house keeping crew a special thanks for just taking a little of their time to say thanks to our brother for serving our country and wishing healing everyday for his body. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Talley family. Online condolences may be made at

913 West Main Street

Rockwell , NC 28138

