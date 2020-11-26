Mr. Charles Luther Cowan, 75, passed away Sun., Nov. 22, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born July 26, 1945, he was the son of the late James and Edna Caldwell Cowan. Educated in the public schools of Rowan County, Mr. Cowan was a graduate of R.A. Clement High School in Cleveland. He retired from Hoechst Celanese and served in the Air Force. Mr. Cowan was a member of Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church. He loved to cook and bake and was known for his sweet potato pies. Left to cherish his memories include his wife, Karen Sifford Cowan of the home; children, Charles Mills (Valencia) of Charlotte, DeWayne Mills of Charlotte, Tyson Sifford (Kelly) of Concord, Kamisha Culp (Cory) of Concord, Kendria Exum (DeCarlos) of Concord and Aretha Drake (Henry) of Charlotte; brothers, Bishop Ivey Cowan of Salisbury and Sammy Cowan (Shelia) of Spencer; sisters, Edna Louise Turner of Spencer and Ella Phillips of Newton; twenty grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Public Viewing will be Sat., Nov. 28, 2020 from 2-5 pm in the Reba T. Kelsey Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral services are private. In accordance with the Governor's Mandate, mask are required. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Cowan family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com
.