Charles "Chippy" Michael Myers, 68, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Novant Health Presbyterian Hospital, Charlotte. Born August 10, 1950 in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Lucille Finch Myers and Walter Henry Myers. Mr. Myers graduated from West Rowan High School, Class of 1968 and ECPI, Charlotte. He was an I.T. Project Manager where he started the I.T. program at China Grove Cotton Mills and then was employed in the I.T. Department of Food Lion before retiring. Mr. Myers was a member of Salem Lutheran Church where he served on the Church Council and was a former Church Treasurer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Myers and his brother, Jim Myers. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Judy Rogers Myers; daughter, Angela Bame of Salisbury; son, Aaron Myers and wife Jennifer of Salisbury; grandchildren, Jordan Bostian, Caleigh Bostian, Emily Myers, Maxwell Bame, and twins, Ashley and Kelsie Myers. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 PM – Friday (March 29) at Salem Lutheran Church with the Rev. Dawn Rister, officiating. Interment will follow at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will celebrate "Chippy's" life with a visitation following the services in the Church Fellowship Hall. Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church Building Fund, 5080 Sherrills Ford Rd.,Salisbury, NC 28147. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Myers family.

1315 West Innes Street

Salisbury , NC 28144

