Charles Mitchell Mickey Driver Jr.

Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles Mitchell “Mickey” Driver Jr., passed away at the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Born in Caldwell County, he lived a full and vibrant life. His legacy continues with his wife, Patricia C. Driver; children, Jonathan, Andrew and Leslie; and granddaughter, Jessica. He is also survived by brothers, Steve (Kay), John (Sandy) and Ted (Diane); sisters-in-law, Pam McAlpine and Denny Driver; and cousins, nieces and nephews. Mr. Driver graduated from South Rowan High School, received his Bachelors of Music from East Carolina University, and received his Master's degree from the University of Georgia, where he began his career in music education. Mr. Driver was the beloved band director at A.L. Brown High School where he inspired countless students to pursue their passions in music. As an avid trumpet player, he dedicated his time to performing in local engagements, ranging from the Salisbury Brass Quintet to the First Baptist Church's annual Singing Christmas Tree, to the weddings of his loved ones. He enjoyed playing tennis from high school through his adult years. Mr. Driver was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Jewel Driver of Landis. May he always be remembered as a kind, selfless, and dedicated father and grandfather. Visitation: The family will receive friends and relatives on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell from 6-8 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury NC 28144 or to the Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary, 220 Grace Church Rd., Salisbury NC 28147. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Driver family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 18, 2019
