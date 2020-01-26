Mr. Charles Ray “Butch” Blackwelder, 79, passed away on Friday, January 24, at Atrium Health Cabarrus. A funeral service will be held at 6:00pm on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Wilkinson Funeral Home chapel, officiated by Pastor Ronnie Pinyan. The family will receive friends from 4-6 prior to the service at the funeral home. Butch was born on November 11, 1940 in Cabarrus County to the late Raymond and Amy Coley Blackwelder. He is also preceded in death by his daughters, Carol Annette Hudson and Deanna Fleming Dover; sisters, Faye B. Hill, Claudette B. Crump and Lynn B. Honeycutt. Butch was a core member of Lake Community Church in Salisbury. He was owner/operator of Blackwelder Metal Recycling with his son until his retirement in 2014. Butch enjoyed spending time on the water-fishing or on the boat at the lake and relaxing at Surfside beach. He was a huge fan of the Carolina Panthers and enjoyed traveling with his wife. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ramona Ferrell Blackwelder; daughters, Lisa B. Watts and partner Brigid, Donna B. Long and husband Edward; son, Charlie Vernon Blackwelder and wife Susan; special sister-in-law, Judith Smith Rankin; 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and beloved dogs, Cami and Luke. The family would like to give special thanks to the Cabarrus County EMT for their love and care of Butch. Memorials made be made to Lake Community Church, 7800 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. On-line condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com Wilkinson Funeral Home is serving the Blackwelder family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 26, 2020