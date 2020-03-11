Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles S. Heilig Jr.. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Visitation 10:30 AM Peeler Hall at St. John's Lutheran Church Memorial service 11:30 PM Peeler Hall at St. John's Lutheran Church Committal Following Services church columbarium Send Flowers Obituary

Charles S. Heilig, Jr., 82, of Salisbury, NC passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at The Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Mr. Heilig was born September 27, 1937 in Rowan County, NC to the late Charles Sidney Heilig and Mary Linn Heilig. He graduated from North Carolina State College in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science in Furniture Manufacturing and Management. Mr. Heilig spent his career working in various in sales and manufacturing roles within the furniture industry. Mr. Heilig was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, a member of SIGMA NU Fraternity, Staff Sergeant in the Air Force National Guard, church council member, youth athletics coach, Cub Scout Leader, Communities in School volunteer and a member of the Rufty Holmes wood Carving Club. He was preceded in death by his wife Sharron B. Heilig on April 25, 2016. He is survived by his daughter, Sidney Heilig Honeycutt and husband Jeff of Salisbury, NC; son, Charles Sidney Heilig, III and wife Christa of Gastonia, NC; brothers, David Heilig and wife Linda of Chapel Hill, Paul Heilig and wife Betty of Beaufort, SC, John Heilig and wife Patty of Salisbury, James Heilig and wife Kathy of Raleigh; grandchildren, Taylor Linn Downs, Tyler Lee Downs, Katherine Linn Heilig and Charles Sidney Heilig, IV. The family will receive friends 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Peeler Hall at St. John's Lutheran Church. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the church Sanctuary with Rev. Rhodes Woolly and Rev. Laura Hennik officiating. A committal service will follow at the church columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 W Innis Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 or the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Heilig family. Online condolences may be made at

Charles S. Heilig, Jr., 82, of Salisbury, NC passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at The Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Mr. Heilig was born September 27, 1937 in Rowan County, NC to the late Charles Sidney Heilig and Mary Linn Heilig. He graduated from North Carolina State College in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science in Furniture Manufacturing and Management. Mr. Heilig spent his career working in various in sales and manufacturing roles within the furniture industry. Mr. Heilig was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, a member of SIGMA NU Fraternity, Staff Sergeant in the Air Force National Guard, church council member, youth athletics coach, Cub Scout Leader, Communities in School volunteer and a member of the Rufty Holmes wood Carving Club. He was preceded in death by his wife Sharron B. Heilig on April 25, 2016. He is survived by his daughter, Sidney Heilig Honeycutt and husband Jeff of Salisbury, NC; son, Charles Sidney Heilig, III and wife Christa of Gastonia, NC; brothers, David Heilig and wife Linda of Chapel Hill, Paul Heilig and wife Betty of Beaufort, SC, John Heilig and wife Patty of Salisbury, James Heilig and wife Kathy of Raleigh; grandchildren, Taylor Linn Downs, Tyler Lee Downs, Katherine Linn Heilig and Charles Sidney Heilig, IV. The family will receive friends 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Peeler Hall at St. John's Lutheran Church. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the church Sanctuary with Rev. Rhodes Woolly and Rev. Laura Hennik officiating. A committal service will follow at the church columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 W Innis Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 or the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Heilig family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close