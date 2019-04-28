Charles Wayne Howard, 69, of Advance, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019. He was born July 17, 1949, in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Charlie and Helen Hilton Howard. Mr. Howard retired as a truck driver for Freightliner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Josephine Tutterow. Charles is survived by his son, Christopher Howard of Jacksonville, NC and daughter, Megan Howard of Salisbury, NC. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Bixby Presbyterian Church in Advance. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, Attention: Finance, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston- Salem, NC 27103 or , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting the Howard family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 28, 2019