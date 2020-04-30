Charles Wayne “Pinepole” Hammill, 78, of Gold Hill, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born August 25, 1941 in Cabarrus County to the late Max and Atha Mae Hammill. Charles worked as a truck driver for Auto Truck Transport. He loved to go horseback riding, fishing, and ride four wheelers. Mr. Hammill loved to spend time with his family and friends. He was a United States Army Veteran and a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Gold Hill. He is survived by his wife, Linda Ann Hammill of Gold Hill; son, Brian Hammill of Gold Hill; daughter, Jeanette Johnston and husband Nicholus of Mooresville; sister, Judy Byrd; two brothers, Clement Hammill, and Perry Hammill; three grandsons, Clayton Hammill, Dillon Leonard, and Garrett Hammill, two granddaughters, Kailey Leonard and Linsay Leonard. Service: Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper services for Mr. Hammill are private. Interment will take place in the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 5131 St. Stephens Church Road, Gold Hill, NC 28071 Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Hammill family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 30, 2020