Charles R. “Charlie” Wellmon, 86, of China Grove passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Liberty Commons. Born on Aug. 20, 1933, in Cabarrus County, he was the son of the late Lee Coy and Ollie Elizabeth Nash Wellmon. Charlie served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1956 through 1958. After his military service, Charlie was employed at the former Dominion Textiles for more than 35 years, retiring in 1995. Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James E. Wellmon and Robert C. Wellmon; and four sisters, Marie Isenhour, Margaret Steen, Hazel Greene and Elsie Woodward. Charlie is survived by a special friend, Crystal Jacques; a special niece, Donna Tillman; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements: A funeral service will be held to honor Charlie's life on Wednesday, Oct. 30,at 11 a.m., at Whitley's Funeral Chapel. Reverend Kirk Tutterow will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 29, 2019