Charles William Chapman, 77, of Kannapolis, passed away at home with family by his side on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. He was born on Sept. 19, 1941 in Rowan County to the late James Atwell Chapman and Wilma Childers Chapman. He shared 49.5 years of marriage with his devoted and loving wife, Sandra Deese Chapman. After graduating from Landis High School in 1959, Charles attended North State Business College then went on to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte where he earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Charles worked in banking for a few years before setting his sights on pharmacy school. Charles graduated from he University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1972 and he returned to Kannapolis-Concord to serve as a community pharmacist for over 35 years. He gained work experience at Pike's Drug, Kmart Pharmacy, Revco Drugs and eventually took over Lewis Drug. In 1991, he formed Chapman Pharmacy where he served local residents, not only with medicine but with humor, love and friendship until his retirement in 2009. Charles' life was marked by generosity toward others. If there was a need that he was able to meet, he would do it. From helping a stranger get a job, to paying for meals, and providing for some unable to afford their medication. In his later years of pharmacy, he opened up a compounding lab and absolutely loved the challenge of making customized medications. He could flavor your medication to taste and change its form to suit your needs, be it cream, capsule, sprays, lollipops and more. He was a smart man and loved learning. He loved music and was always ready to dance. To know Charles was to love him and be loved by him. He had a bright and charming smile that would warm your heart. Charles loved his family deeply and was an incredible provider. Charles was also a man of deep faith. He loved the Lord and couldn't wait to meet Him face-to-face. As a long-time member of Blackwelder Park Baptist Church, he served in many capacities including deacon, Sunday School teacher and choir member. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Phyllis; and one grandson. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife; four children, Charles Alan Chapman (Krista), James Brian Chapman (Allison), Carla Chapman Fulton (Brad) and David Thomas Chapman; and nine grandchildren, Brianne, Bryson and Braden White, Will, Henry and Lucy Chapman and Josh, Kate and Emily Fulton. Visitation: Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at Blackwelder Park Baptist Church. Service: The funeral service will follow visitation at 2 p.m. with Dr. Stan Welch officiating. Interment will be at Carolina Memorial Park. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at

