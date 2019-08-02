Mr. Charles Edward Yates, age 86 passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his home Charles was born on November 9, 1932 in Cabarrus County and was the son of Johnnie and Ethel Hartsoe Yates. A graduate of China Grove High School, Charles went on to graduate from Catawba College, where he received a bachelor degree in Education and then on to UNC-G where he received his master's degree in Library Science. Mr. Yates served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Professionally, he taught French and English at South Rowan High School and then went on to China Grove Junior High School where he served as the librarian, where he retired after many years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Betty Jo Langley Yates, his brothers, Allen Yates and Jerry Yates, as well as his sister Aileen Turner. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter Patricia Austin (Bruce) of China Grove and grandson Alexander Pate of Los Angeles Calif.. His surviving siblings are Elender Morgan, Doris Moon, John Yates, Donald Yates, Reba Dudney and James Eller. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 1:00 till 3:00 pm at Linn Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove with a graveside service to follow at 3:30 pm at Rowan Memorial Park in Salisbury with full military honors being performed by Rowan County Honor Guard. Linn Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mt. Yates. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 2, 2019