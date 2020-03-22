Charlie Edgar Broome, 79, of Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Novant Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Mr. Broome was born on Nov. 25, 1940 in Cabarrus County to the late Ernest Gilbert Broome and Ruby Cleo Morgan Broome. Charlie proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Charlie was a member of Dayspring Community Church. He worked in the food industry most of his life. He was a Salesman for Biggers Brothers and a broker for Sysco Foods. Later he became a Caterer. He was the owner of Broome Foster Catering of Salisbury. Charlie enjoyed golfing with his friends and family. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Oscar Lee Broome and Gilbert Lloyd Broome (Phyllis). He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Pamela Caldwell Broome of Salisbury; his three children, Elizabeth Ann Williams (Kent) of Pompano Beach, Fla., Michael Scott Morrison (Jenny) of China Grove and Jonathon Brooks Morrison of Mount Ulla. Mr. Broome is also survived by his granddaughter, Brooke LeAnn Morrison; and nephew, Barry Neal Broome (Denise). He was blessed with two great-nephews, Adam and Matthew Broome; and one great-niece, Kristina Broome. Arrangements: A Celebration of Life will be held at Dayspring Community Church at a later date. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dayspring Community Church Building Fund or the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting the Broome Family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 22, 2020