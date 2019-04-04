Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlie Hendrix. View Sign

Charlie Hendrix, 77, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House. He was born Oct. 28, 1941 in Davie County to the late Elizabeth Ratledge McCullough and James Sain Hendrix. Mr. Hendrix was a 1960 graduate of Boyden High School and graduated from Rowan Technical College. He served in the United States Air Force. He was Production Manager of the Composing Room at the Salisbury Post. Mr. Hendrix played baseball, loved fishing and spending time on the lake, shagging and spending time at the beach. He also loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He treasured the family he made at the Salisbury Post during his many years there until his retirement in 2004. Mr. Hendrix was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Phyllis Ann Holmes Hendrix; a daughter, Brenda Walton Osborne; and infant son, Charlie Frank Hendrix Jr. Surviving are his daughter, Beth Hendrix Davis and husband Mark of Salisbury; brother, Lester Wayne McCullough and wife Teenie of Faith; godchildren, Anna Edwards of Rockwell and David Isenberg of Raleigh; grandchildren, Sophia Davis of Salisbury, Diedre Maloney and husband Brian of Gastonia; and great-grandchildren Emmalee and Autumn Maloney of Gastonia. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home. Service: The funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church, conducted by Rev. Jill Smith . Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park with Military Honors. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 3401 Mooresville Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147 or Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

