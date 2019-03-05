Charlie Ralph Ridenhour, 90, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, March 2, 2018 at Novant Health - Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Born in Rowan County on February 9, 1929, he was the son of the late Charlie Ralph Ridenhour, Sr. and Mary Yarboro Ridenhour. Mr. Ridenhour served in the United States Marine Corps from 1952-1954. He retired from Norfolk – Southern Railroad and was a member of Mount Tabor United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Tennie Ridenhour in 1999. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Donald Ridenhour (Robin); daughter, Joyce Ridenhour; grandchildren, Matthew Ridenhour (Jennifer and Justin Ridenhour; and two great-grandchildren, Madison and Brooklyn Ridenhour. Service will be held Tuesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Rowan Memorial Park – Chapel in the Pines Mausoleum with Pastor Kris Mares officiating, with military honors. The family will speak to friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to K9s for Warriors c/o 114 Camp K9 Road Ponte Vedra, Florida 32081. Summersett Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Ridenhour family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
