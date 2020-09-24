Charlie “Wayne” Morgan, 91, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Novant Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. He was born July 30, 1929 in Salisburyto the late James and Arbie Wise Morgan. Wayne was a 1948 graduate of Rockwell High School; he was a Veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. Wayne was in the lumber business all his life, he was involved in all aspects from logging to finishing lumber. While his health allowed he attended Nazareth Community Church. Wayne enjoyed gardening, bee keeping, and working. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his Wife, Susan Huffman Morgan; three brothers and four sisters. Wayne is survived by his daughters, Beth Morgan Huss and husband Gary of Rockwell, Janet Morgan Bingham and husband Randy of Rockwell, and Bonnie Morgan Brown and husband Scott of Rockwell; grandsons, Tyson Fries and wife Nicole, and Cameron Brown and fiancée Emylee; granddaughters, Whitney Huss Adams and husband Jonathan, Paige Huss O'Guin and husband Joel, Rachel Fries Smith and husband Patrick, and Charlotte Brown Mancil and husband Will; great-grandsons, Mac and Hudson Adams, and Graham Smith; great-granddaughters, Rowen and Mabel O'Guin, Emery Smith, and Lola and Avery Fries. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Saturday, September 26, 2020, 9:00 am - 11:00 am at Nazareth Community Church, Rockwell, NC. Service: The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the Nazareth Community Church, Rockwell, NC, with Rev. Mike Shoaf, officiating. Entombment will follow at the Brookhill Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with military graveside rites. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Nazareth Community Church 855 Crescent Road, Rockwell, NC 28138 or to Dayspring Community Church PO Box 967, China Grove, NC 28023. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Morgan family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.