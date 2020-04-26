Charlotte Elizabeth Ruffner Taylor, 101, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Trinity Oaks Assisted Living. Born January 18, 1919 in Blacksburg, VA to the late Robert Henry Ruffner and Frances Donavan Ruffner. The family moved to Raleigh when she was six months old where she lived until she married Charles David “Chuck” Taylor on May 17, 1943. Charlotte and Chuck moved to Salisbury when Chuck came home from World War II. She graduated from St. Mary's College in 1938. Charlotte was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she served on many committees. She was a charter member of Sacred Heart Catholic Daughters and held many offices, a member of the St. Anne's Circle and a Cub Scout Den Leader for the church. She loved her church and was always ready to be of service wherever she could. Her commitment to serve others continued with her community service. She helped to start Hospice in Rowan County 37 years ago and was a Hospice volunteer for many years. She worked with Meals on Wheels for many years and was the coordinator for Sacred Heart's day to deliver meals. She was a member of the Relief Circle and served the Rotary Club for many years. She also served on the Rowan County Cancer Board. Charlotte was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles David “Chuck” Taylor; daughter, Anita Taylor Stone; great-granddaughter, Lillian Ruth Edwards, brother, Robert Ruffner and wife Katherine; sister-in-law, Annette Snider and husband Stuart. Left to cherish her memory are a son, Charles David Taylor, Jr. (Prudy); daughter, Frances Taylor Edwards (Larry); grandchildren, C.D. Taylor (Deb), Charlotte Taylor Ratike (Justin), Elizabeth Taylor, Tripp Edwards (Liz), Anita Edwards and Mary Katherine Parr (Tommy); eleven great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson. The family would like to thank the staff of Assisted Living at Trinity Oaks. “They have taken the best and most loving care of Mom and have become like family, You are the best.” Service: A private funeral mass and graveside service will be held for the family. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 375 Lumen Christi Lane, Salisbury NC 28147 or Trinity Oaks Assisted Living, 728 Klumac Road, Salisbury NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Taylor family. Online condolences may be made at summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 26, 2020