Chester Lyle Scruggs, 87, of Mooresville, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare in Mooresville. He was born on Dec. 5, 1931 in Java, Va., to the late Chester Irvin Scruggs and Evelyn Ferguson Scruggs. Mr. Scruggs was educated in Rowan County Schools after moving to Spencer at the age of 9. He was a United States Army veteran serving in the Korean War. Mr. Scruggs retired from Duke Power after 37½ years of service. He enjoyed gardening, playing golf, hunting, coin collecting and Duke University basketball. He loved spending time with his family and his Duke Power retiree friends. Mr. Scruggs was a member of Mooresville Masonic Lodge #496, where he served as Master and as Treasurer for 18 years. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite Temple. Mr. Scruggs was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Mooresville. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Martha Copley Scruggs; son, Kevin Scruggs and wife Laura of Mooresville; and grandchildren, Kyle Scruggs of Boone and Hannah Scruggs of Durham. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. with a service following at 1 p.m. at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dave Keck officiating. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 454 Fieldstone Rd., Mooresville, NC 28115 or , c/o Oasis Shriners, 604 Doug Mayes Place, Charlotte, NC 28262. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Scruggs family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 19, 2019