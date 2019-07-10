Chevella Denise Lomax 47, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Iredell Memorial Hospital, Statesville, after an extended period of declining health. Chevella was born Nov. 9, 1971 in Rowan County, the daughter of the late Raymond Lomax Sr. and Unistine McSear Lomax. She was a graduate of North Rowan High School, Class of 1990. She attended the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and was an honor graduate from the following colleges: Salisbury Business College with a diploma in Business; Rowan Cabarrus Community College with an Associate Degree in Business Administration; Catawba College in Salisbury with a Bachelor's degree in Pshychology; and North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro with a Master's Degree in Counseling. She was a licensed Realtor. She was a devoted member of St. Luke Baptist Church in Salisbury where she was a member of the Usher Board and the Hallie Hawkins Missionary Circle. She loved the Lord. She enjoyed traveling and photography. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Darius DeShawn Lomax of Salisbury; brothers, Raymond Lomax Jr. and John Lomax of Salisbury; sisters, Patricia (Raymond) Smith Sr. and Janet Lomax of Salisbury; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation & Service: Services will be Friday, July 12, 2019 with the visitation at 12:30 p.m. and the funeral services beginning at 1 p.m. at St Luke Baptist Church with Rev. Marcus L. Fairley, Pastor, officiating and Rev. Arthur Heggins, Eulogist. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 1250 Benson St. in Hawkinstown, Salisbury. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Lomax family. Online condolences may be sent to www.nobleandkelsey.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 10, 2019