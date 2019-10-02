Chris Allen Orbison, 48, of Mooresville, went home peacefully to be with the Lord, Monday, September 30, 2019 at the home he shared with his parents. He was born on January 14, 1971 in Mooresville, NC, to Phillip and Patty Morrow Orbison of Mooresville. Chris was an avid hunter, fisherman, and loved to be outdoors. He enjoyed taking care of the yard and bragging about his garden. He was a hard worker, loved to tell tall tales, and you couldn't find anyone with a bigger heart. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Dean Orbison; sisters, Ginny Wilson and husband Scott, Renee Keziah and husband Steve; and his nephews, Josh Orbison and wife Sarah, Isaac Keziah, and Timothy Wilson. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 3 from 2:30-4:00 PM with a service following at 4:00 PM at West Corinth Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Suttles officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Orbison family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 2, 2019