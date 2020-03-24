Mr. Chris Alan Corriher, age 71 of China Grove, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. Chris was born April 20, 1948 in Rowan County and was the son of the late Loma Geneva Kirk Corriher and Walter B. Corriher Jr. In addition to his father, he is survived by his son, Matthew Alan Corriher and his daughter, Kristen Wise (Erik), along with his brother, Randy Kirk Corriher (Nancy) and sister, Vickie Carpenter (Rodger). Also surviving him are his grandchildren, Jordan Wise, Kenneth Freeman, Brennen Wise and Elijah Wise. He also leaves behind his longtime friend, Vicki Lumsden. Mr. Corriher was a graduate of South Rowan High School and attended Lees-McRea College. He proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1968 until 1972, having spent time aboard the USS Blandy DD943. As a master carpenter, he enjoyed cabinet making, building staircases or supervising the building of a home from the ground up. Chris loved hunting and being with his dogs. He particularly loved spending time with his grandchildren. Arrangements: Services are incomplete and will be finalized at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Corriher.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 24, 2020