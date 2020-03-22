Christina Land

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christina Land.
Service Information
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
1420 North Main St.
China Grove, NC
28023
(704)-857-2401
Obituary
Send Flowers

Christina Marie Davis-Land, age 51, of Salisbury passed away Friday March 13, 2020 at her home. She was a 1987 graduate of South Rowan High School and also attended The Bel-Rea Institute of Animal Technology in Denver, CO. In her spare time she enjoyed crafting, traveling, working with and taking care of dogs especially Jack and Zoe. Christina is survived by her parents, Joe and Mary Haas Davis; two sisters, Jo Ellen Desmet and Theresa Freeze and husband Bryan; nieces Julia Desmet and Sofie Freeze and one nephew Jake Desmet. Due to the ongoing restrictions with the Corona Virus, services and burial will be private with a public memorial service to be planned at a later date. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Christina Marie Davis-Land. Online condolences can be left by visiting www.linnhoneycuttfuneralhome.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
China Grove, NC   (704) 857-2401
funeral home direction icon