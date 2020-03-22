Christina Marie Davis-Land, age 51, of Salisbury passed away Friday March 13, 2020 at her home. She was a 1987 graduate of South Rowan High School and also attended The Bel-Rea Institute of Animal Technology in Denver, CO. In her spare time she enjoyed crafting, traveling, working with and taking care of dogs especially Jack and Zoe. Christina is survived by her parents, Joe and Mary Haas Davis; two sisters, Jo Ellen Desmet and Theresa Freeze and husband Bryan; nieces Julia Desmet and Sofie Freeze and one nephew Jake Desmet. Due to the ongoing restrictions with the Corona Virus, services and burial will be private with a public memorial service to be planned at a later date. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Christina Marie Davis-Land. Online condolences can be left by visiting www.linnhoneycuttfuneralhome.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 22, 2020