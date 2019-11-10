Mrs. Christine Stewart Koontz, age 94, of Salisbury passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living. Mrs. Koontz was born on Oct. 13, 1925 in Raleigh and was the daughter of the late Lawrence E. Stewart and Victoria Hathaway Stewart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands Robert Menius Ward and Neal Odell Koontz; as well as her son, Robert Lynn Ward. Also preceding her are her sisters, Kathlene Marks, Jennie Abouzeide, and Mary Harris; and brother, James Stewart. Educated in the public schools and business school in Raleigh, she moved to China Grove in 1955. Mrs. Koontz was a longtime member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in China Grove where she served several terms on the Church Council and was a longtime member of the adult handbell choir and served on numerous committees. She also taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, member of W.E.L.C. A. where she was treasurer for many years. She was honored with the designation of Life Member of Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary Auxiliary. Mrs. Koontz was active with the Boy Scouts for over 15 years. She was a charter member of the Amvets Auxiliary, where she served as president of the local chapter and vice president of the state chapter. Christine was also a charter member of the Women of the Moose Auxiliary serving as treasurer. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Terri Myers (Craige); and son, Douglas Neal Koontz; one granddaughter; two great-grandchildren; as well as a brother-in-law, Jean Abouzeide; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family of Mrs. Koontz would like to thank Kathy Marks Price for her compassionate care that she gave Mrs. Koontz during her illness. Arrangements: Visitation will be on Monday, Nov. 11, from 1 till 2 p.m., at Linn Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m., also at the funeral home with Pastor Phil Thorsen, officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 10, 2019