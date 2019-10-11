Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Mayberry. View Sign Service Information Burke Mortuary 1101 East Maiden Road Maiden , NC 28650 (828)-428-2460 Visitation 2:00 PM - 2:45 PM Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church Funeral service 3:00 PM Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Christine Elizabeth Drum Mayberry, age 94 of Newton passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Born September 10, 1925 in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Monroe and Laura Cline Drum. Christine was a life-long member of Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church, W.M.U. and Goldenage. In addition to her parents, husband, Edward L. Mayberry; sister: Margaret D. Warren; 2 brothers: Ewell Drum and Floyd Drum preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory: 3 sons: Dr. Ed Mayberry of VA; Dr. David Mayberry (Dr. Jewell Mayberry) of Salisbury, NC; Bill Mayberry (Linda Mayberry) of Marietta, GA Grandchildren: Dr. Sarah M. Scott (Jeremy Scott); Maria M. DiGirolamo (Matt DiGirolamo); Dr. Christina M. Cox (Dr. Mike Cox); Matthew Mayberry (Karen Mayberry) 6 Great-Grandchildren Sister: Betty D. Isaac of Newton The funeral service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Staton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 – 2:45 PM at the church. The family would like to thank the staff of Abernethy Laurels and Carolina Caring for their care. Visit

Christine Elizabeth Drum Mayberry, age 94 of Newton passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Born September 10, 1925 in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Monroe and Laura Cline Drum. Christine was a life-long member of Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church, W.M.U. and Goldenage. In addition to her parents, husband, Edward L. Mayberry; sister: Margaret D. Warren; 2 brothers: Ewell Drum and Floyd Drum preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory: 3 sons: Dr. Ed Mayberry of VA; Dr. David Mayberry (Dr. Jewell Mayberry) of Salisbury, NC; Bill Mayberry (Linda Mayberry) of Marietta, GA Grandchildren: Dr. Sarah M. Scott (Jeremy Scott); Maria M. DiGirolamo (Matt DiGirolamo); Dr. Christina M. Cox (Dr. Mike Cox); Matthew Mayberry (Karen Mayberry) 6 Great-Grandchildren Sister: Betty D. Isaac of Newton The funeral service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Staton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 – 2:45 PM at the church. The family would like to thank the staff of Abernethy Laurels and Carolina Caring for their care. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Mayberry Family. Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close