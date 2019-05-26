Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Pfarr Resner. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Christine Pfarr Resner died May 23, 2019 of massive myocardial infarction. Chris was a vibrant member of the Salisbury community since 2004 when she migrated south with her family. She taught math for one year at Knox Middle School and was a Technology Facilitator at Erwin Middle School for twelve years. Most recently she served as Project Director for the ApSeed program and as the Volunteer Coordinator for Rowan Helping Ministries. Chris was born in 1962 in Fairfield, Connecticut to Donald Pfarr and Joan Stilz Pfarr. The third child of the family, she quickly learned that she had to creatively outsmart her siblings if she was going to survive and thrive. She grew up on and in the water, learning to sail early and joining swim clubs and becoming highly competitive early on. She had a shot at the Olympic team in 1980, but was devasted when President Jimmy Carter had the U.S.A. boycott the games that year because they were being held in Moscow. She never forgave Carter and voted Republican for a long time after that. Chris was unusually smart, creative, and athletic. She loved to cook and anyone who ate at her table knew that she knew her way around the kitchen. She made homemade bagels, canned her own special recipe pasta sauce that the kids would routinely steal from the pantry when visiting, and sometimes would make a fantastic meal only one time because she said she'd get bored making the same thing over and over. She was known for her Thanksgiving feasts, and the variety of foods that she would create for every need. She had a gift for working with middle schoolers. She understood them and loved them. They could tell that she respected them as individuals and they loved her and respected her in return. She was an incredibly creative and competent teacher. Because she knew who she was dealing with, she mastered the art of looking at the students while writing on the chalkboard behind her at the same time. She would say, “Never turn your back on them.” She led numerous confirmation classes at church and delighted in helping young people find their own way in the Christian faith. She could make any technology issue go away. She loved figuring out how to solve a problem. One day she took the dryer apart until she found out what was wrong with it, then put it back together and said, “I'm not paying somebody to do that when I can figure it out.” Chris's pride and joy was her children. When living near New York City, she regularly took them in to visit museums, attend concerts, and go to plays. She sought a gentle mean between protecting her kids and setting them free to thrive. She never let them settle for a stereotypical role. When Sarah announced that she was trying out for cheerleader, Chris said, “No you're not. You're going to play the sport and have people cheer for you.” She saw and loved parts in people that no one else saw, those unique quirks that people often try to hide. She not only saw those, but prized them, joined in to make them fun, and helped people see that those are the things that made each person unique and special. Chris departed this world much too soon. She was filled with so much promise and so much passion. Everyone who knew her was taken with her infectious smile and enthusiasm. There will be a permanent gap in the lives of all those she touched because there never was a person like Christine Pfarr Resner on this earth before her, and there never will be again. Chris is survived by her husband, André Resner, her son, Joshua Freitag and Tina Yale, her daughter, Sarah Freitag and Michael Mast, her stepson, Danny Resner, her stepdaughter, Ana Resner and Jhordan Ford, her brother, Donald Pfarr, her stepmother Mickie Pfarr, stepbrother Doug Hellman, and stepbrother Tim Hellman. Chris was preceded in death by her father, mother, her sister Kathryn and stepbrother Jeff Hellman. A memorial service for Chris will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Salisbury on Tuesday, May 28, at 11 a.m.

