Christopher Alan "Chris" Waller, 35, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. He was born September 15, 1984, in Salisbury to Alan and Marie Waller. Chris was a 2002 graduate of North Rowan High School and obtained his Associates Degree from Colorado School of Trades for Gunsmithing. He was a machinist for Hayward Manufacturing and enjoyed doing gunsmith work on the side with Voodoo Custom Weapons. Chris was a member of the NSSA-Palmetto Sharp Shooters and the SCCA where he ran autocross in his Miata with his father. He loved the time he was able to spend with his daughter, shooting and fishing. In addition to his parents, Chris is survived by his daughter, Brooklyn Marie Waller of Salisbury; paternal grandmother, Patsy Waller of Granite Quarry; maternal grandmother, Yvonne Hill and husband, Ronnie of Salisbury; maternal grandfather, Lee Clark and wife, Beth, of TN; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will greet friends and relatives Thursday, October 17, 2019, 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell. The funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, October 18, 2019, in the chapel of Powles Staton Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Rowan Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Christian Motorcyclists Association, P.O. Box 9, Hatfield, AR 71945, earmarked on the memo line for Run for the Son/Salisbury Chapter 98. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Waller family. Online condolences may be made at

