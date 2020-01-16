Christopher Leo Eller (1975 - 2020)
Obituary
Christopher Leo Eller, 45, of China Grove passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. Born on January 10, 1975, Chris was the son of Tommy and Vicki Eller of China Grove.  Aside from his parents, Chris is survived by his wife, Samantha McArthur Eller of Broadway; daughters, Hattie Eller and Kattie McArthur of Broadway; a brother Joshua Eller of Mt. Holly; a sister Amanda Summey and husband Jonathan of Concord; and his maternal grandmother, Lucille Jarman of Swansboro.  Chris was laid to rest on Wednesday January 15, 2020.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 16, 2020
