Christopher Michael Oney, 41, of Salisbury, passed away at his home, Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was born April 30, 1978 in Wyandot, Ohio, son of Michael and Sue Oney. Chris was proud of the opportunity to serve his country as a United States Marine. He also worked in the electrical field for many years in NC, SC and VA. He was loved by many and will be missed. He was preceded in death by grandparents, J.C. and Hazel Chewning of Lilesville and Dwight Oney of Upper Sandusky, Ohio. He is survived by his parents Mike and Sue Oney of Salisbury; brother, Jason of the home; grandmother, Betty Oney of Upper Sandusky, Ohio; uncles, Alton Chewning (Suzanne) of Chapel Hill, Pat Oney (Vivian) of Upper Sandusky, Ohio and J.R. Oney (Cindy) of Tiffin, Ohio and numerous cousins. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Summersett Funeral Home. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Salisbury National Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Greg Sloop of Kannapolis Church of God officiating. Military Rites will be provided by the Rowan County Honor Guard and the United States Marine Corps. Memorials may be made to Kannapolis Church of God, 2211 West A Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Oney family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 5, 2020