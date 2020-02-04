Christopher “Terry” Wilhelm, 53, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his home from natural causes. Born September 7, 1966 in Salisbury, he was the son of Glenda Stephens Wilhelm of Salisbury and the late Robert Wilhelm. Terry was graduated from West Rowan High School, Class of 1984, attended NC State University and Rowan Cabarrus Community College. He was a Locomotive Engineer for Norfolk Southern Railroad before retiring. Terry attended High Rock Church. Those left to cherish his memory in addition to his mother are his fiancé, Mitzi Odell; children, Cody Wilhelm of Cleveland and Megan Wilhelm of Mooresville; brothers, Todd Wilhelm and wife Mary of Salisbury and Tony Wilhelm and wife Cristie of Mt. Ulla, special grandchild, Naomi Odell; one niece and five nephews. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM Thursday (Feb. 6) at Summersett Funeral Home followed by a Memorial Service at 11 AM with Rev. Dr. Kenneth Lance, officiating. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Wilhelm family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 4, 2020