Christy Dawn Hammill Weaver, of Raleigh and formerly of Gold Hill, passed away Nov. 14, 2019, from brain cancer, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 5, 1973, to Jerry and Ruth Hammill. Christy attended Mt. Pleasant High School, Pfeiffer University, and graduated from North Carolina State University in 1995. She then attended Veterinary School at North Carolina State for two years. She was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Gold Hill and an associate member of Fairmont United Methodist Church in Raleigh. In addition to her parents, Christy is survived by her husband of 21 years, Dr. Leslie Lamonte Weaver, Jr.; children, Wesley William and Elizabeth Jewel; sister, Donna Miller (David); nephews, Nathan (Morgan) and Austin Miller; niece, Tamaura Miller; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Arrangements: A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Nov. 17, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 3335 Bethlehem Church Road, Gold Hill, NC 28071, with visitation at 3p.m., followed by the service at 4 p.m., conducted by Rev. Randy Powell, pastor, and Rev. Jonathan Jeffries, a friend from the Wesley Foundation. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, c/o Treasurer, 5131 St. Stephens Church Road, Gold Hill, NC 28071 or Raleigh Wesley Foundation, 2503 Clark Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27607. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the family of Mrs. Weaver. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 17, 2019