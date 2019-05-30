Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Boger. View Sign Service Information Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury 223 E. Fisher Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-636-2711 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Clara Elizabeth Miller Boger, 74, departed this earthly life on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving and caring family. She was born on July 20, 1944 in Rowan County and was the daughter of the late Howard Rankin and Ethel Mae Miller Cherry. Mrs. Boger was educated in the public schools of Rowan County and graduated from J.C. Price High School, Salisbury. She retired from PPG Industries and was a member of the J.C. Price High School Alumni Association and did activities with Rufty Holmes and the YMCA. She was a member of First Calvary Baptist Church where she served faithfully as an usher and always greeted you with a smile and served on the Kitchen Committee. She was preceded in death by grandsons, Reginald F. Hunter, Jr. and Isreal Fox. She leaves precious and loving memories to her children, Gregory Miller (Laureen) and Anita Miller, both of the home, Apostle Karen Miller Foxx (Bishop Billy) of East Spencer and Carla Miller Sharpe (James) of Mooresville; special son, Billy Fox, Jr. (Charlena) of Gastonia; brothers, Judge Cherry( Sheila) of Kannapolis and Rudy Fountain of Cleveland, Ohio; sister, Lydia Rankin (Phil) of Miami, Fla; grandchildren, Keion Miller of Cincinnati, Ohio, Justin Hunter of Lexington, Tranetta Ingram (Claude) of Shelby, William Pressley of Kings Mountain and Joshua Foxx of East Spencer; 12 great-grandchildren; special friend, Lawrence Jones; aunts; cousins; family and friends. Arrangements: Memorial service will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 3 p.m. at First Calvary Baptist Church, 400 S. Long St. with Reverend Dr. Leamon Brown, Pastor, officiating. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to

