Mrs. Clara Mae Bowles Corl, 77, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Mrs. Corl was born Dec. 1, 1942 in Taylorsville. She was a daughter of the late Ted Herman Bowles and Lucille Deal Bowles. Mrs. Corl was a graduate of A.L. Brown High School, Class of 1961. She retired from Kannapolis City Schools, where she was a child nutritionist at Fred L. Wilson Elementary School. Mrs. Corl was a member of Concord First Assembly. She enjoyed watching hummingbirds and loved her fur child, Cody. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Walter Bowles. Mrs. Corl is survived by her husband, Tom N. Corl of the home; two sons, Randy Corl and wife Cindy of Concord and Tommy Corl and wife Jerri of China Grove; sister, Phyllis Faye Tucker and husband Cecil of Kannapolis; sister-in-law, Sondra G. Bowles; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Service: A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Concord First Assembly, Suite 15. Revs. David and Kathy Walker, Pastor Dale Jenkins and Rev. Joe Phillips will officiate. Inurnment will be at Salisbury National Cemetery at a later date. Visitation: The family will greet friends following the service at Suite 15. Memorials: Memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com . Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Corl. Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 1, 2020

