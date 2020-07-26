Claud Daniel Lackey, 74, of Kannapolis passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. Born in Cabarrus County on December 25, 1945 he was the son of the late Alma Chapman Lackey and the late James Frank Lackey. Claud enjoyed life and was loved by many. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers and sisters; James Carl Lackey, David Lackey, Rachael Lackey Isenhour and Mary Milam. Those left to cherish his memory are his son; Barry Lackey, daughters; Tanya Mansfield, Darla Michaw (Jeff), and Charity Hoston (Rodney), grandchildren; Brandon, Danielle, Courtney, Noah, Austin, and Skylar, Trevon, Mickyia, Cam'Ron, DeShaun, Mariah, Kobe, Ty, Genesyss and Na'Lah, great grandchildren; Leila, Nasser, Joseph and Yara. Memorial Service: 11:00 am Saturday, August 1, 2020 at North Kannapolis Baptist Church, 312 Locust St., Kannapolis, NC 28081 with Pastor Christopher O'Guin officiating. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Lackey family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
