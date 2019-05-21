Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claude Blaine Papa Hampton Jr.. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Claude Blaine Hampton Jr. "Papa", 93, of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Mr. Hampton was born on June 2, 1925 in Catawba County, the son of the late Claude Blaine Hampton, Sr. and the late Joyce Combs Hampton. He was a 1942 graduate of Statesville High School, a 1948 graduate of Catawba College with a Bachelor of Arts, graduated from Syracuse University in 1969 with a degree in Marketing, was a 1977 graduate of Harvard University Advanced Manager Program and attended Michigan State University. Mr. Hampton was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corps during World War II serving as a Bombardier where he was awarded the Air Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters. He retired from Nabisco Brands Inc. where he was an Executive Vice President. Since moving to Salisbury in 1986, he served on the F&M Bank Board of Directors for 12 years, CHUBB Life Insurance Board of Directors, the Catawba College Board of Trustees, served as Executive Director of the National Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association for 14 years and served on the Salisbury Symphony Board of Directors. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hampton was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Lingle Hampton in February 2003; brother, Dickie Hampton; and sister, Sylvia Kennedy Henninger. Survivors include his son, C. Blaine Hampton III of Ayden; daughter, Susan Hampton of Salisbury; two granddaughters, Dawn H. Swigon (Mike) and Lindsay H. Stout (Ryan); two great-grandchildren, Edie Swigon and Hudson "June" Stout; and a brother, Harold Hampton (Carolyn) of Maiden. Service: A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 23 at Rowan Memorial Park Mausoleum with the Pastor Laura Henrik of St. John's Lutheran Church officiating. The family would like to especially thank caregivers, Susie Gallimore, Debbie Lineberry and Patti Gunn Watkins for their love and support during this time. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Catawba College, 2300 W. Innes St., Salisbury NC 28144.

