Claude Daniel (Dan) Flowe, 68, of Salisbury left his earthly home on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at The Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks and is now in the hands of his Lord and Savior. Dan fought a long and courageous battle with frontotemporal dementia. He was born December 25, 1951 in Cabarrus County to the late Novella Drye Flowe Trexler and Farrell Eunice Flowe. At the age of 10 his mother remarried and he became the son of Robert L. Trexler who raised him in Salisbury. He was a graduate of East Rowan High School in 1970 where he was president of the student body and involved with numerous clubs and organizations promoting East Rowan High School. Mr. Flowe obtained his Bachelor Degree at UNC Chapel Hill in Industrial Relations and worked for a brief time at Baker Furniture in the Personnel Department prior to beginning his own business. He was owner of Flowe Realty & Development where he was a real estate broker selling properties throughout Rowan County. In 1996, he obtained his Contractor's license and branched out to building homes and developing subdivisions in Rowan County. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Rockwell. Dan was an avid reader of the Bible and could quote and reference scriptures and strived to bring both friends and neighbors to the Lord. As a deacon at Oakland Heights Baptist Church he taught Sunday School and enjoyed mission trips and teaching others the things he had learned in his readings. As a collector of Coke memorabilia and antiques, you could often find him visiting many antique stores on the weekends and he was so proud of the little things that he would find and bring home. He would always research his finds and was always anxious to tell family and friends of what he had found, where he found them, and the meaning behind all of them. Preceding him in death was his mother, Novella Drye Flowe Trexler, his father, Farrell E. Flowe, father-in-law, Albert Boulus, and step-father, Robert L. Trexler. Dan is survived by his wife, Sandra Boulus Flowe whom he married June 28, 1987; daughter, Jennifer Blevins and husband Andy of Hickory; step-son, Tony Graham and wife Tawana of Canyon City, TX; step-daughter, Shai Harley and husband Tom of Kansas City, KS; brothers, David Flowe and wife Judy of Salisbury, Robert Trexler and wife Cindy of Salisbury and Tony Trexler of Rockwell; sisters, Thelma Kirkman of Faith and Rose Jerome and husband Richard of Gold Hill; grandchildren, Jaelon & Brynn Harley, Abby & Eli Blevins, and Michael and Morgan Graham. Also surviving is his mother-in-law, Thelma W. Boulus of Salisbury; brother-in-law, Michael Boulus of Garner and multiple nieces and nephews. The family would like to say thank you to Trinity Oaks for their loving care of Dan and for accepting him as an extension of their own families. We will forever appreciate all that you have done for him and his family. Arrangements: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Rockwell, conducted by Rev. Matthew Laughter. Dan will lie in state at the church from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. With the new mandate from the governor, it is requested that all in attendance please wear a mask. He will later be entombed in the Rowan Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorials: Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Rockwell, 8630 Hillcrest Drive, Rockwell, NC 28138 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Flowe family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 28, 2020.