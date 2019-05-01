Rev. Claude Everett Gaultney, 90, of Salisbury passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at his residence. Born on July 21, 1928, Rev. Gaultney was self-employed in the construction industry and worked for Rowan Cotton Mill. He was also a minister for 70 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sons, Tommy, Ronnie and Donnie Gaultney. He was the last of five siblings. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marie Royal Gaultney; sons, Jimmy Gaultney (Cathy) of Boone, NC and Gary Gaultney (Nancy) of Wilkesboro; daughters, Claudette Miller (Nelson) of Salisbury and Darlene Mabe (Leon) of Salisbury; 13 grandchildren, 20 great- grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren and 5 step great-grandchildren. Visitation: 12:30-2:00 PM Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Eastside Baptist Church, 370 Trexler Rd, Salisbury, North Carolina 28146. Service: 2:00 PM Thursday at Eastside Baptist Church with the Rev. Phillip Stubbs and the Rev. C.J. Riddle officiating. Burial will follow at Brookhill Memorial Gardens, 8625 US Hwy 52, Rockwell, NC 28138. Memorials may be made to Novant Health Rowan Hospice, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Gaultney family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 1, 2019