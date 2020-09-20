1/1
Claude Francis Burnham
1937 - 2020
Claude Francis Burnham, 83, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks. Born January 13, 1937 in South Mills, he was the son of the late Bennie Spence Burnham and Alice Elizabeth Eason Burnham. Mr. Burnham was educated in the Elizabeth City schools and graduated from Elizabeth City High School and the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, Class of 1959. He was an Industrial Engineer for Cone Mills, Greensboro and later an Entrepreneur owning RTS (Rowan Temporary Service) and Trans Title Insurance Co. Mr. Burnham was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church and a supporter and performer with Piedmont Players. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Emmett Randolph Burnham. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Elberta Bynum Burnham; son, Ashley Burnham and wife Margaret Shea Burnham of Greensboro; step-daughters, Lynne “Claire” Lane of Salisbury and Catherine Anne Moriarty of Winston-Salem; brother, Willie Gilbert Burnham of South Mills; grandchildren, Caitlin Burnham, Madeline Burnham, Katie Lane and Brandon LeQuire. Service: A Memorial Service will be held 10 AM – Saturday (Sept. 26) at St. Luke's Episcopal Church with the Rev. Robert Black officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Church Columbarium. Memorial: Memorials may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 131 W. Council Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 or Piedmont Players, 213 S. Main Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Burnham family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
10:00 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
