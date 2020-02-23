Claude William Mecimore, age 95, widower of the late Margaret Bradley Mecimore, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House. Born in Cramerton, he was a son of the late John Edgar Mecimore and Sara Hattie Bolick Mecimore. He was a U.S. Coast Guard Veteran and retired from American Cyanamid in 1986 following over 30 years of service. He was a member of Piedmont Baptist Church and a former member of Northside Baptist Church for many years. He loved woodworking, fishing, and gardening. Mr. Mecimore is survived by four children, Don Mecimore (Gail), Glenda Edwards (Larry), Gary Mecimore (Stephanie), and Greg Mecimore (Sandy); 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; a brother, Charles Mecimore (Bobbie); and a sister, Christine Harrington. In addition to his wife of nearly 70 years, he was predeceased by five sisters, Geneva Armstrong, Gertrude Klutz, Maudie Pruitt, Agnes Mixer, and Nellie Whitley; a brother, Edgar Mecimore; and a granddaughter, Amanda Garrison. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Piedmont Baptist Church, 5870 Wright Road, Kannapolis, NC 28081 conducted by Rev. Michael Edwards with burial to follow in Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Ln, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com. Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 23, 2020