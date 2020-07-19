1/1
Claude Odell Black
1931 - 2020
Mr. Claude Odell Black, age 89 of China Grove, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born February 11, 1931 in Lawrence, Ohio, Claude was the son of the late William Davis Black and Myrtle Lee Dishmon Black. His loving wife of 67 years, Frances Lorene Gaines Black, his children, Kenneth Odell Black, Darlene Regina Black and Nathan Odell Black along with his siblings, James Gilbert “Gib” Black, Opal Marie Black Efird and Verdie Black Weatherford all preceded him in death. Claude was a lifelong member of Corriher Heights Baptist Church in China Grove and lived a life of service to others. He loved the outdoors, loved farming and dearly loved his family. Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Teresa Black Hill (Billy), Kathy McClamrock, Rickie Allen Black (Kathy), Vickie Black Boone (Kenny), Doreen Black and David Matthew Black (Maureen). He also leaves behind his brothers, Donald E. Black, William Everette Black, Arvil Lee Black, Fred J. Black and John Henry “Shorty” Black, along with 19 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 6 great great-grandchildren along with his daughter in-law Phyllis Black. Arrangements: Visitation for Claude will be on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00pm in the Chapel officiated by Rev. Larry Beaver. Burial at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove will immediately follow the service. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Black.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
JUL
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
the Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
1420 North Main St.
China Grove, NC 28023
7048572401
