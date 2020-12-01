Claude Wayne Gullett, 81, of Salisbury, passed away on Friday November 27, 2020. Claude was born on May 24, 1939 in Rowan County to the late Emma Miller and Wayne M. Gullett. He graduated from Woodleaf High School in 1957 and was a member at North Main Baptist Church in Salisbury. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jack Gullett. Those left behind to cherish his memory is his wife of 58 years Telka Verble Gullett, son John Gullett of Salisbury, son Bradley Gullett & Jennifer of Salisbury, grandchildren Cristian Tuttle of Harrisburg, Corbin Gullett, Ryan Gullett, Lindsay Mulis and Brandon Gullett all of Salisbury, great Grandchild Emma Tuttle of Harrisburg, a sister Donnie Whitesides & Bobby of Salisbury. Service: The Gullett family will have a private family service at a later date. Lyerly Funeral Home is assisting the Gullett family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.