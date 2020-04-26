Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claudette Elizabeth Medlin Craig. View Sign Service Information Carolina Cremation Service P.O. Box 2185 Salisbury , NC 28145-2185 (704)-636-1515 Send Flowers Obituary

Claudette Elizabeth Medlin Craig, 77, of China Grove, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Atrium Health Northeast Medical Center in Concord. She was born January 31, 1943 in Kannapolis, NC to the late Claude and Gussey Williams Medlin. She attended A.L. Brown High School. Claudette enjoyed playing bingo, traveling to the beach and the mountains, singing, playing piano, and fishing. She loved spending time with her family, especially all of her grandchildren. Claudette loved life, she was fun to be around and will be greatly missed by her friends and family. In addition to her parents, Claudette was preceded in death by sons, Marty Craig and Terry Craig; sister, Priscilla Horne; and brother, Donald Medlin. Claudette is survived by daughters, Jeanene Atkinson and husband Jeff of China Grove, and Kathy Barro and husband Michael of Bessimer City; son, Bobby Craig of China Grove; sister, June Hartsoe; brother, Bob Medlin; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren. Service: Due to Governor Cooper's Covid-19 mandate, there will be a memorial service at a later date. Memorial: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels of Rowan 1307 Salisbury Ave, Spencer, NC 28159. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Craig family. Online condolences may be made at

