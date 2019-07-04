Guest Book View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Memorial service 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Claudia Ann Sellers Koontz, loving wife of Dr. Wayne Carson Koontz, passed from this world at the age of 76 on July 2, 2019. She was supported and surrounded by her loving family. Born June 19, 1943 to Henry Cleveland Sellers and Claudia Young Sellers in Rocky Mount, N.C., Ann was the eldest of three daughters. Having gained experience caring for her own grandmother, Ann traveled to Winston Salem where she received the first of her many nursing degrees, her RN at the North Carolina Baptist School of Nursing. Lifelong friendships were made in the process. It was there a young medical student captured her heart. Eager to marry and start a family, Wayne and Ann married on March 1, 1964. Following Wayne's graduation, they moved to Dallas, Texas. While Wayne completed his medical residency, Ann began two of her favorite roles, of wife and mother. Though many funny stories are told of her cooking skills at the beginning of their marriage, like everything else Ann did, she overcame those hurdles and became a true gourmet cook. Some of Wayne's favorite words after one of her meals were, “this was the best meal ever.” Ann's cooking was a highlight of time together with friends and family. After moving back to Salisbury, Ann and Wayne joined First United Methodist Church. Ann was an integral part of the inner workings of the church through her work with the Alter Guild and Bridal committees among others, being a long-time youth leader, cooking for members and guests, teaching Sunday School, and her membership in the Lunch Bunch UMW Circle. Additionally, Ann and Wayne were founding members of the committee to open Rowan Helping Ministries. In the beginning, they arranged to have those without shelter to spend the night in the church, with their whole family spending the night with the homeless guests. Once in Salisbury the couple reunited with medical school friends and formed strong life-long bonds with new ones, many who came and supported her as her time on earth wound down. Ann whole heartedly poured herself into volunteering in the community. She spent many years in various roles in her community such as being PTA president, a member of the Medical Auxiliary, making Chrismons for the Church, volunteering with Rowan Helping Ministries, serving on the Literacy Council, becoming a Master Gardner, and a being a Den leader for both Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts. Ann was a highly skilled craftsman enjoying hobbies such as sewing, needlework, crafting, beading, decorating, propagating plants, and cooking. She freely shared her talents with others. After embracing treasured time raising her children Ann went back and got her BS RN from Winston Salem State University and her Master's from UNC-Greensboro. She taught nursing for many years. Her graduates are credited with helping to keep her alive in her final battles these last few months. Ann was still teaching us lessons when she died: gather together, love one another, laugh, cry and comfort each other. Once her children married Ann again found a calling in the name of Mimi to her grandchildren. They were her precious angels that she spoiled to no end. Though Ann's death leaves a huge hole in their lives, her teaching and passionate love for all friends and family members will live on and inspire all to be the best they can be. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 55 years, Wayne Koontz, her 3 children, Melanie, Salisbury, Laura (Kevin) Salisbury, and David (Brandi) Greenville, SC. Her grandchildren; Luke Lundy, Nicholas and Riley Peltz, and Madison and Brennan Koontz. Sisters Emily Underwood (Allen) Memphis Tennessee, Henrietta Haithcock (Pete), Franklin NC. and various nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be help on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 2:00 at First United Methodist Church in Salisbury. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to FUMC Music fund, Rowan Helping Ministries or Community Care Clinic.

