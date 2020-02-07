Claudia Louise Parrish, age 81, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Louise was born February 28, 1938 in Henderson a daughter of the late Lessie McFarland Parrish and Claude Umstead Parrish. She was a 1957 graduate of Boyden High School and graduated from Meredith College. Louise was an owner of a toy store. She was an avid doll collector and enjoyed crocheting and sewing. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Susan Ryan (Steve) of Willow Springs; sisters Janet Cranford of Salisbury, Gaynelle Grizzard (Vernon) of N. Palm Beach, FL and Betty Knott of Tappahannock, VA; granddaughter Makayla Ryan; nieces and nephews Vernon, Bob, Bonnie, Linda, Donna and Chuck and special nieces Beth White, Jenny Cranford. A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM Sunday February 9, 2020 at Chestnut Hill Cemetery conducted by Rev. Dr. Kenneth Lance. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of Donor's Choice. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Parrish family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 7, 2020