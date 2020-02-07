Claudia Parrish

Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Chestnut Hill Cemetery
Obituary
Claudia Louise Parrish, age 81, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Louise was born February 28, 1938 in Henderson a daughter of the late Lessie McFarland Parrish and Claude Umstead Parrish. She was a 1957 graduate of Boyden High School and graduated from Meredith College. Louise was an owner of a toy store. She was an avid doll collector and enjoyed crocheting and sewing. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Susan Ryan (Steve) of Willow Springs; sisters Janet Cranford of Salisbury, Gaynelle Grizzard (Vernon) of N. Palm Beach, FL and Betty Knott of Tappahannock, VA; granddaughter Makayla Ryan; nieces and nephews Vernon, Bob, Bonnie, Linda, Donna and Chuck and special nieces Beth White, Jenny Cranford. A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM Sunday February 9, 2020 at Chestnut Hill Cemetery conducted by Rev. Dr. Kenneth Lance. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of Donor's Choice. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Parrish family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 7, 2020
