Clay (Andy) Anderson Rich, 85, of Salisbury, NC passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Novant Health Presbyterian Hospital. He was born October 11, 1934 in Alexander Co, NC to the late Lucille Crotts Rich and Clay Bulla Rich. Mr. Rich attended Campbell College for a year and served in the U.S. Navy for two years on the U.S.S. Antietam. He was a furniture salesman for 51 years at Graham Furniture Market. Mr. Rich was a member of First United Methodist Church of Graham. He was preceded in death by a son, Curtis A. Rich and brother, John Conrad Rich. Surviving are his wife, Mary Evelyn Rich who he married on November 13, 1953; daughter, Elizabeth Rich of Salisbury; daughter-in-law, Leslie Rich of Salisbury, NC; grandchildren: Dr. Lindsey Johnson and husband Jeremy, Emily Graham and husband Wes and Maggie Hatch and husband Alston; and seven great-grandchildren: Eli & Abel Johnson, Wyatt, Ivy & Audrey Graham, and Will & Hallie Hatch. The family will receive friends at 1 PM Saturday (Feb 15) at Frist Baptist Church. The memorial service will follow at 2 PM, conducted by Rev. Jon DeBell. Burial will be later at First United Methodist Church Memorial Garden in Graham. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 202 N. Main St, Graham, NC 27253 or First Baptist Church, 223 N. Fulton St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Rich family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020