Clifford “Bud” Earl Full, 73, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Born in Parkersburg, W. Va. on Oct. 2, 1946, he was the son of the late Elva Randolph Full and Francis Full. Clifford graduated from Parkersburg High School and West Virginia University at Parkersburg. He served in the US Army Reserves and was a retired inspector and supervisor for Shell Oil Company. Clifford was a member of Fairlawn Baptist Church in Parkersburg, W. Va. He was an avid golfer and had many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Johnnie Barker. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Eileen Lewis Full, whom he married on Sept. 20, 1968; son, Mark Full (Nikki) of Hampstead; daughter, Debra Lowder (Curt) of Kannapolis; brothers, Lester Full (Debra) of Vienna, W. Va., and Paul Full (Beverly) of Washington, W. Va.; sisters, Betty Barker of Washington, W. Va., and Marlene Hickman of Washington, W. Va.; grandchildren, Wyatt Taylor, Eli Lowder, Emma Lowder, Kursti Sosebee, Trevin Lowder, Jordan Full, Chase Full, and Cole Full; and three great-grandchildren. Visitation and Service: Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at Landmark Church, 1910 Mooresville Rd, Salisbury, NC 28147. A celebration of life will follow at 5:30 p.m. with Pastor Mike Robinson officiating. The family will receive friends after the service also. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of Rowan c/o Faithful Friends, P.O. Box 262, Salisbury, NC 28145. The family would like to thank his dear friend Harry Agner for his good time golfer. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Full family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 18, 2020