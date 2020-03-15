Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford Hampton. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

Clifford Eugene Hampton, 91, of Kannapolis, passed away, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus. He was born April 3, 1928 in Rowan County to the late Clifford Hampton and Ada Overcash Hester. Clifford worked for Cannon Mills for 38 years, he also worked a second job at K-mart for 25 years, where he worked in sporting goods and security. He was a member of First Baptist Church for many years. Clifford enjoyed working in his garden and doing yard work and when he wasn't working he was hunting and fishing. His greatest pride was his family, and he loved family gatherings and reunions. He was preceded in death by his brothers Lloyd and Wade Hampton. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 69 years, Hazel Lambert Hampton, Sons, Robert Hampton (Katherine) of Harrisburg, Barry Hampton, of the home, Beverly Blackwelder (Eric) of Kannapolis, Barbara Gardner (Baxter) of Salisbury, Lisa Cobb (Greg) of Salisbury, 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday March 17, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Visitation will be held one-hour prior from 1-2 PM Tuesday at Whitley's Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Association, S. Atlantic Division 6000 Fairview Rd. Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28210. Online condolences may be left at

Clifford Eugene Hampton, 91, of Kannapolis, passed away, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus. He was born April 3, 1928 in Rowan County to the late Clifford Hampton and Ada Overcash Hester. Clifford worked for Cannon Mills for 38 years, he also worked a second job at K-mart for 25 years, where he worked in sporting goods and security. He was a member of First Baptist Church for many years. Clifford enjoyed working in his garden and doing yard work and when he wasn't working he was hunting and fishing. His greatest pride was his family, and he loved family gatherings and reunions. He was preceded in death by his brothers Lloyd and Wade Hampton. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 69 years, Hazel Lambert Hampton, Sons, Robert Hampton (Katherine) of Harrisburg, Barry Hampton, of the home, Beverly Blackwelder (Eric) of Kannapolis, Barbara Gardner (Baxter) of Salisbury, Lisa Cobb (Greg) of Salisbury, 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday March 17, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Visitation will be held one-hour prior from 1-2 PM Tuesday at Whitley's Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Association, S. Atlantic Division 6000 Fairview Rd. Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28210. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close