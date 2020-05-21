Clifford Paul Shuping, 89, of Rockwell passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the North Carolina Veterans Home in Salisbury. Mr. Shuping was born on March 11, 1931 in Cabarrus County. Clifford was the son of the late Clifford Christenberry Shuping and Della Eagle Shuping. Clifford attended Rockwell Elementary School and served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict for nearly 12 years, spending most of his time in Panama. Clifford was employed in various auto parts business and was co-owner of Consolidated Trucks Parts until his retirement. He enjoyed restoring classic cars, Bluegrass music and spending time with the animals on his farm. He and his wife loved riding around in their antique cars. He was of the Christian faith and attended Rockwell Christian Church for many years. Mr. Shuping was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Betty Holshouser Shuping in 2015, and by his siblings: Doug Shuping, Lois Shuping, Glenn Shuping, Janet Shuping Park and Margaret Faye Shuping. He is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Hess (Tom) of Salisbury and son, Robbie Holshouser of Rockwell; grandchildren; Carrie McKinney (Josh), Jeremy Sides (Monica) and Rob Holshouser (Carrie); great grandchildren, Isla and Finn McKinney, Kendall Miller, Logan Holshouser, Tyler Gormish, and nieces and nephews. He loved his dog, Kerlie. Services: Services will be arranged at a later date due to the current restrictions. The family would like to extend their special thanks to caregivers, Donna Grohman, Jessica Torrence and Suzie Presnell as well as the staff of the North Carolina State Veterans Home for their excellent care of Mr. Shuping during his illness. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pruitt Foundation, 1626 Jeurgans Court, Norcross, GA 30093. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Shuping family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 21, 2020.