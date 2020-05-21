Clifford Paul Shuping
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifford Paul Shuping, 89, of Rockwell passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the North Carolina Veterans Home in Salisbury. Mr. Shuping was born on March 11, 1931 in Cabarrus County. Clifford was the son of the late Clifford Christenberry Shuping and Della Eagle Shuping. Clifford attended Rockwell Elementary School and served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict for nearly 12 years, spending most of his time in Panama. Clifford was employed in various auto parts business and was co-owner of Consolidated Trucks Parts until his retirement. He enjoyed restoring classic cars, Bluegrass music and spending time with the animals on his farm. He and his wife loved riding around in their antique cars. He was of the Christian faith and attended Rockwell Christian Church for many years. Mr. Shuping was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Betty Holshouser Shuping in 2015, and by his siblings: Doug Shuping, Lois Shuping, Glenn Shuping, Janet Shuping Park and Margaret Faye Shuping. He is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Hess (Tom) of Salisbury and son, Robbie Holshouser of Rockwell; grandchildren; Carrie McKinney (Josh), Jeremy Sides (Monica) and Rob Holshouser (Carrie); great grandchildren, Isla and Finn McKinney, Kendall Miller, Logan Holshouser, Tyler Gormish, and nieces and nephews. He loved his dog, Kerlie. Services: Services will be arranged at a later date due to the current restrictions. The family would like to extend their special thanks to caregivers, Donna Grohman, Jessica Torrence and Suzie Presnell as well as the staff of the North Carolina State Veterans Home for their excellent care of Mr. Shuping during his illness. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pruitt Foundation, 1626 Jeurgans Court, Norcross, GA 30093. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Shuping family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved