Clifford Ray Tutherow, 76, of Kannapolis went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 9, 2019 from Tucker Hospice House, Kannapolis following a period of declining health. Clifford was born Jan. 15, 1943 in Rowan County, a son of the late Lloyd Ray Tutherow and Edna Marie Reynolds Tutherow. Also preceding him in death were three sisters, Delores Faggart, Polly Tutherow and Margaret “Snook” Basinger; a brother, Paul Tutherow; and a granddaughter Caleigh Tutherow. Family members left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Norma Lipe Tutherow of the home; one son, Todd Tutherow and wife Michelle of Kannapolis; one daughter, Kim Harrelson of Kannapolis; a sister, Ruth Hames of China Grove; a grandson Kenny Harrelson and wife Courtney; and one great-grandchild Krimson Harrelson. Clifford was a lifelong member of Landis Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a foreman at Cannon Mills Plant #1, #7 Cloth Room with 25 years of service. He later worked for Hitachi Metals until his retirement. Clifford was an avid fisherman and enjoyed watching the Blue Angels Air Show. He will be remembered as a great husband, dad, grandfather, great-grandfather and was a favorite uncle to his nieces and nephews. Service & Visitation: Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Rev. Nelson Wright. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove with military graveside rites conducted by the U.S. Navy. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service. At other times they will be at the residence. Memorials: The family requests that memorials be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 12, 2019