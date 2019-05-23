Clifford Holland "Red" Earnhardt, 71, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury. He was born September 16, 1947, in Rowan County to the late Clifford and Ida Basinger Earnhardt. Mr. Earnhardt was a 1965 graduate of East Rowan High School and then graduated from Mitchell College in Statesville. He then enlisted in the United States Navy. After his discharge from military service, he returned to Salisbury and worked for Fiber Industries, retiring after nearly 40 years. He was a lifelong member of Union Lutheran Church in Salisbury where he served as a Sunday School teacher, church council member, stewardship committee member and member of numerous other committees through the years. Mr. Earnhardt also served as Scoutmaster for Troop 334 for more than 25 years at Union Lutheran Church. He was also a member of Faith American Legion Post 327 and served on the board for Thrivent Financial. Outside of work, church, and scouting, he loved his garden and seeding tomatoes and traveling to car shows. In addition to his parents, Mr. Earnhardt was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Earnhardt. He is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Earnhardt, whom he married February 1, 1976; son, Sean Earnhardt and wife, Sherry, of Salisbury; daughter, Holly Elizabeth Harrington of Salisbury; sister, Marlene Bollinger of Granite Falls; brother-in-law, Charlie Frick and wife, Jackie, of Salisbury; sister- in-law, Cheryl Earnhardt of Woodleaf; grandchildren, Connor, Drew, Makenzie, Emme, Noah, and Adalyn; and several nieces. The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, May 24, 2019, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Union Lutheran Church, Salisbury, NC. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Union Lutheran Church with Rev. Thomas W. Corbell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Military Graveside Rites by the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard and U.S. Navy. Memorials may be made to Union Lutheran Church-Narthex Expansion Fund or the Cemetery Fund, 4770 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Earnhardt family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 23, 2019